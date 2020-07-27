Man reported impersonating law enforcement in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn.–The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report of a man impersonating law enforcement on Sunday.

Authorities say a tall, skinny white man in his 50s or 60s with gray hair and a bald spot was driving an SUV with a bubble light on the roof.

The man turned the light on and pulled a vehicle over, but told the occupants of the vehicle that they did nothing wrong.

The Sheriff’s Office says the man reportedly pulled the vehicle over to check that the occupants were “doing okay during the coronavirus pandemic.”

The people in the vehicle told the man they needed to leave and left without any issues.

Anyone with information relating to the man is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.