West Fargo man stand in support of Fargo Police

FARGO, N.D. – A West Fargo man is continuing to show his support for Fargo Police and Chief David Todd.

Nick Barth began showing up outside the department four years ago, shortly after the shooting death of Officer Jason Moszer. He tries to show up once a week, rain or shine, to show his support for the department.

Plenty of cars were honking and cheering him on, along with a few people expressing negative views about the police.

“I think they always need support, and we always need to show them that support and love, because they’re there 24 hours a day, seven days a week, all year round. We need to be there for them too,” Barth said.

Barth believes Chief Todd handled the protests well. Todd is retiring at the end of this week.