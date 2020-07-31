Clay County mail and phone scams circulating

CLAY COUNTY, N.D.–The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about two scams involving Clay County.

The first scam reportedly arrives in the mail from the “Benefits Suspension Unit, Clay County, Public Judgement Records. The letter informs the victim of a “Distraint Warrant” and says the victim must call a 1-800 number by a certain date.

The Sheriff’s Office says this is a tax scam and to ignore the letter.

The second scam involves a phone call from the Clay County Jail informing the victim that a family member is in jail and needs money otherwise they could be harmed by other inmates.

The Sheriff’s Office says it does not contact people to ask for money and would never ask for credit card numbers, social security numbers, bank account information or other personal information over the phone.