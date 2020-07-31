Larsen On NDSU Fall Sports Outlook

NDSU Director of Athletics Matt Larsen discussed how NDSU is planning to proceed safely with fall sports

FARGO, ND – COVID-19 raised plenty of questions about fall seasons in the FM area, including N.D.S.U. Football, Athletic Director Matt Larsen spoke with us yesterday about the outlook for Football season and what they’re doing to ensure it’s held safely.

The Summit League is delaying the start of competition until September 23rd. They’ll delay championship seasons for men’s and women’s Soccer, Volleyball, and Cross Country along with non-championship ones for Golf and Tennis. Soccer and Volleyball are going to have conference-only schedules. It has no affect on winter sports.