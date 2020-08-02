Pursuit in Cass County Leads to Three Arrests

The sheriff's office says deputies tried to pull the vehicle over at 1:40 a.m.

CASSELTON, N.D. — An early morning pursuit in Cass County leads to the arrests of three men.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop a vehicle at 1:40 this morning.

The pursuit ended northeast of Casselton when spike strips stopped the vehicle.

The driver, 25-year-old Collin Forthun, of West Fargo, was arrested for multiple charges, including terrorizing.

Deputies say Forthun claimed he was positive for COVID-19 and intentionally coughed towards one of them.

His passengers, 25-year-old Dengdit Geu, of Fargo, and 19-year-old Jordan Schick, of West Fargo, also face charges.