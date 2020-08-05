NCAA Division III Cancels Fall Sports Championships

The statement from the NCAA read: “With the health and safety of the division’s student-athletes, coaches, athletics administrators and communities as its priority, the Division III Presidents Council made the decision Wednesday to cancel the championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related administrative and financial challenges.”

The MIAC, which is the conference Concordia is a member of, already decided last week to move most of its fall sports to the spring.

That decision came off the heels of the NCAA Board of Governors ruling for each division to make its own choice on its fall sport championships.