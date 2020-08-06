Great Plains Food Bank Working To Use Farm Overstock To Help Families

The food bank is making daily stops in areas like Minot, Dickenson and Bismarck.

FARGO, N.D. — At the Fargodome, hundreds of boxes are being loaded up into cars.

The Great Plains Food Bank is teaming up with the U.S Agriculture Department’s Family Food Box Program.

The program partners with local farmers to buy their overstock produce not sold because of COVID-19 and then package and redistribute it.

“Without our volunteers this wouldn’t be happening, our mission is to end hunger through community partnership,” Great Plains Food Bank Communications Manager Jared Slinde said.

The goal is hand out over one million pounds of produce throughout the region.

The food bank is making daily stops in areas like Minot, Dickenson and Bismarck.

Slinde says the work goes beyond COVID-19 as these volunteers will be provided essential services year round for those who need it.

“We hope that anyone that’s in need and finds a distribution near you, we are all over the state and we are in Clay County as well,” Slinde said.