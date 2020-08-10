Fargo South’s Sibomana Brings Versatility to Bruins for Upcoming Football Season

Sibomana is an NDSU commit

FARGO, N.D. — It was the first day around the state of North Dakota high school football teams could start getting to it, pads and all. Fargo South is one of those teams looking for more after losing in the first round of the state playoffs last season.

Even losing out on their top receiver to graduation, the Bruins bring back last year’s starting quarterback Peyton Kessel. Kessel has a fun weapon offensively in North Dakota State commit, Enock Sibomana. Sibomana put on 30 pounds of muscle in the off-season, providing the Bruins with many options due to his versatility..

“He’s been playing a lot for us the last two years and being able to move him to a lot of different spots,” head coach Tyler Kosel said. He’s a very high IQ football player and he wants to help the team anyway he can. “We’ll move him around on different sides of the ball and gives us the best opportunities to win by using him efficiently and effectively.

“He helps so much as my running back, he opens up holes and makes the defense look to run because he’s a big threat,” quarterback Peyton Kessel said. “That opens up the passing game too.”

“I bring effort and attitude because those positions don’t mean anything if I’m not bringing effort and the right attitude to them,” Sibomana said.

The Bruins will play an all-conference schedule starting on the road with rival Shanley on August 28th.