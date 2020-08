Election Day: how to find your polling place

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Minnesota’s Primary Election is on Tuesday.

The Primary Election allows voters to choose their preferred candidates for the general election.

Voters who do not know their polling place can visit sos.state.mn.us. The site also provides the districts for your precinct and the candidates on the ballot.

Polling sites open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Voters who are in line by 8 p.m. can still vote.