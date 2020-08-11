NDSU, UND Athletic Departments Remain Positive After Summit League Decisions

Conference Voted to postpone fall sports to spring on Monday

FARGO, N.D. — The summit league presidents voted unanimously to postpone all fall sports to the spring. Officials have already started to create spring schedule models to be finalized at a later date. There is no effect on the winter season.

For NDSU and UND soccer, volleyball and cross country all shift their focus to 2021.

With many questions still left to be determined by both the conference and NCAA about eligibility and scholarships — there is one thing both programs are providing for their athletes through the unknown and that’s positivity.

“As long as you can be as communicative as possible, you can hopefully take down the unknowns to a certain point,” North Dakota Athletic Director Bill Chaves said. “Give as many knowns as you know today.”

Were going to continue to what we want to do on and off the field in the next week and just providing that schedule moving forward to give the girls some normalcy, North Dakota State women’s soccer coach Mike Regan said.

“For them to not even skip a beat when were in our team meeting last night and say we still want to keep going,” North Dakota State volleyball coach Jennifer Lopez said. “We don’t want to stop, we don’t want to have to think about this. Yes, our season got moved to the spring but we want to continue to train and get better. It says a lot about our kids and what they’ve gone through.

Soccer and volleyball were set to begin games this month.