Summit League moves cross country, soccer and volleyball to spring

Decision due to health & safety of players due to COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Summit League President’s Council voted unanimously Monday afternoon to postpone the regular season and championships for the fall sports of men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball to the spring of 2021.

The health, safety and welfare of the league’s student-athletes, coaches and staffs were at the forefront of this decision.

More details to come on Tuesday.