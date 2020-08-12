RedHawks Comeback Falls Short in 6-4 Loss to Winnipeg

Fall to 12-22 on season with loss

FARGO, N.D — After splitting a doubleheader on Tuesday with the Winnipeg Goldeyes, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks were back at it Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

F-M fell into an early 3-0 hole early but erupted for a four-run third inning to go ahead. Correlle Prime started things off with an RBI single followed by Drew Ward’s three-run homer.

The Goldeyes would score in the bottom half to tie it up at four and add two runs in later innings to win it 6-4.

Both teams play each other again on Thursday night with first pitch at 7:02.