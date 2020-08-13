Hoge, Olson Find Themselves A Top Leaderboards on the PGA, LPGA Tours

Hoge tied for first; Olson tied for second after first round of Tournaments

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo’s Tom Hoge had himself a day at the PGA Tour’s Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. Hoge shot a career-tying best round on Tour of 62.

Seven birdies on the day, including an eagle on the par-5 15th hole and a nice chip in on the par- 3 16th.

The Fargo South alum is tied for the lead at eight under along with Harold Varner III and Roger Sloan.. Its the final event before the FedEx Cup Playoffs where Hoge currently sits at 26th in the standings.

A good day across the pond for former North Dakota State golfer Amy Olson as well.

At the Aberdeen Investments Women’s Scottish Open, Olson sits in a tie for second among six other golfers after a three under, 67 first round. That’s one shot back of the leader, Nicole Broch Larsen.

Round two starts bright and early on Friday with Olson’s tee time at 6:44 a.M. Local tee time..