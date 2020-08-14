Catching Up With West Fargo Big Leaguer Andy Young After MLB Call-Up

Young has a home run and three RBI's with the Arizona Diamondbacks

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo’s Andy Young is just two weeks into his major league career with the Arizona Diamondbacks and has already made a huge impact.

Week one, Young recorded his first hit. By the second week found himself in the starting lineup.

In the first game on the lineup card, the 2012 North Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year hit his first career home run into the San Diego Padres bullpen right to the feet of high school teammate, Matt Strahm. Both met after the game and Strahm gave Young the ball.

The newest North Dakota born MLB rookie joined KVRR Sports’ Nick Couzin to discuss all the top moments so far.