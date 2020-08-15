Prime Carries Redhawks To Game One Win In DH

Correlle Prime drove in three of six Redhawk runs helping them to a win in the first of a double header on Saturday night

FARGO, ND – In tune with how he’s played the last two games, Correlle Prime had a highly productive night at the plate in the Redhawks 6-3 win over the Chicago Dogs that was the first of a double header on Saturday night. Prime went 4-4, driving in half of those runs, marking the third straight game he’s recorded a hit after a pair against Winnipeg on Wednesday and Thursday.