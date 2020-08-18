Cass County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles getting new look

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The Cass County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles will soon have a new look.

Sheriff Jesse Jahner approved the new design and color which will be implemented over the next few years.

The squad cars, which are traditionally white, will be painted silver with black and white decals. The utility vehicles will also be replaced with pickup trucks for better response capabilities in the winter.

The new patrol vehicles will also feature the Cass County Sheriff’s Office new criminal informational trip line.

Only a few squad cars will be updated this year. The remaining cars will be changed out in the next few years when they need to be replaced.