All-Conference USHL Schedule Presents More Time for Fargo Force Player Development

Target Start Date for season is November 6th

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Force hockey is back! The USHL announced the target date for returning to play is November 6th. The plan is for the season to be shortened from 62 to 54 games running through the end of April.

Players are scheduled to arrive over a four-week period starting September 14th with preseason games beginning in mid-October.

The Force will only play western conference opponents. It helps cut down on travel and allows for the team to make day trips verses arriving overnight or on game day.

Head coach Pierre Paul Lamoureux says with more time at home, it not only benefits player safety, but allows more time for development..

“Our coaching staff spoke this morning about college football and Joe Burrow. At the start of last year, he was a projected sixth round draft pick. He ended up becoming the first overall draft pick in last year’s NFL Draft and its not different than our players,” Lamoureux said. “Our players are at the age and stage of their careers where they want to continue to grow and develop. We want to provide that opportunity for them and making sure they’re in a safe environment to do that.”

The official schedule is set to be released at a later date with practices during the week and games on the weekends..