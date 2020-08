RedHawks Bats Come Alive in 11-1 Win Over Sioux Falls

F-M had five-run second inning

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks avenged Tuesday’s loss to the Sioux Falls Canaries by putting up 11 runs on Wednesday en route to victory.

The RedHawks were down 1-0 in the second but erupted for a five-run second inning to take the lead.

Sam Baxter, Brennan Metzger and Forrest Allday had RBI’s in the inning.

The rubber match is Thursday afternoon from Newman Outdoor Field at 12:30.