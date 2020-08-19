Reports: NCAA Plans To Not Count This Year Towards Eligibility

The decision is expected to become official on Friday by the NCAA board of governors
Jackson Roberts,
FARGO, ND – Once fall seasons were pushed back to the spring of 2021, one of the big questions was what impact it would have on student-athlete eligibility for next fall. The National Collegiate Athletic Association Division One council appears to have made a decision, according to Sports Illustrated’s Pete Thamel.

The decision will have to be approved by the Board of Governors on Friday.

