Reports: NCAA Plans To Not Count This Year Towards Eligibility

The decision is expected to become official on Friday by the NCAA board of governors

FARGO, ND – Once fall seasons were pushed back to the spring of 2021, one of the big questions was what impact it would have on student-athlete eligibility for next fall. The National Collegiate Athletic Association Division One council appears to have made a decision, according to Sports Illustrated’s Pete Thamel.

Sources: The NCAA Division I Council decided today that fall sport student-athletes can compete in any amount of competitions this year and it will not count as a season of eligibility. This still needs to be approved by NCAA Board of Governors on Friday. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 19, 2020

The decision will have to be approved by the Board of Governors on Friday.