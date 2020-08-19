Senator Tina Smith helps launch investigation into Postmaster General

WASHINGTON – Senator Tina Smith says an investigation is now underway into Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

It will look into the effects DeJoy’s changes are having on delivery times.

Just yesterday he reversed course on removing mail sorting machines, closing dropoff locations, and cancelling overtime.

They will also investigate alleged conflicts of interest that DeJoy has in over $70 million worth of investments into companies that are direct competitors with USPS.

Smith says that the changes don’t just hurt mail-in voting or the election, but all Americans who rely on the postal service.

“I was just speaking with somebody in Fergus Falls who told me that his father, who is a veteran, had to wait almost a week to get his Insulin medication. That’s the impact it’s having on people. I don’t think we should be messing with the post office,” Smith said.

Smith says emergency funding for the postal service passed the House but is being held up in the Senate by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.