Detroit Lakes man awaiting charges in child pornography investigation

DETROIT LAKES, Minn.–A Detroit Lakes man is awaiting charges after being arrested for suspicion of possessing child pornography.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension arrested 31-year-old Alexander John Coyne on Wednesday as part of an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation.

The Task Force reportedly received several tips related to child pornography.

Formal charges against Coyne are expected to be filed in the next few days related to the investigation as well as a probation violation.

Authorities assure the public that Coyne’s arrest is unrelated to a recent social media post that gained traction in the Detroit Lakes community. The Detroit Lakes Police Department noted that it has no knowledge an incident occurred nor of Coyne’s alleged involvement.

The ICAC Task Force investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about suspicious online activity involving children should contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline.