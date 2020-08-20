Olson Leads Women’s British Open After Day One

Best ball-striking day of my life,” Olson said in a post-round interview.

Winds were up to 50 mph at a couple points throughout the day. It’s the fourth time Olson has held the lead in a major tournament.

“The conditions, honestly, were just so tough today,” Olson said on the LPGA website. “It was the best ball striking day of my life, especially the first nine holes into the wind where you are hanging on for dear life.”

Playing in those tough conditions was nothing new to Olson, growing up as a North Dakotan.

“Where I grew up in North Dakota it gets very windy and I learned to hit the ball low,” Olson told the LPGA. “We hit it high in the States, but when I come over her I can get it down again.”

Olson’a second round tees off at 3:09 A.M. local time on Friday.