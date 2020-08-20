World of Outlaws Driver Schatz Back Home for Races This Weekend

Will race in Grand Forks on Friday; West Fargo on Saturday

FARGO, N.D. — There’s nothing like coming back to your roots and racing in front of your home fans. That’s what World of Outlaws driver Donny Schatz gets to do this weekend in Grand Forks on Friday and West Fargo on Saturday.

Its been a great year on the circuit for Schatz coming into the weekend. The third most all-time winningest series driver has won three races and sits in a tie for second in the overall standings.

Despite his success, it’s been a learning process with a new ford engine and a limited regional race schedule, however, Schatz says its great coming in with a clear mind on familiar tracks..

“North Dakota is a great place for these races, for the World of Outlaws,” Schatz said. “They’re huge for the community. They’re huge for the state. The other drivers enjoy these races because of the people who and generous they are and they want to be a part of things. Have a lot of fun. Its really a full circle event. Its a great two-day weekend. For me, I get to sleep in my own bed so I think that gives me a couple extra tenths a lap here and there hopefully.”

Both races get underway at 7:30 p.m. KVRR Sports will have coverage all weekend long.