NCAA Gives Fall Student-Athletes Extra Year Of Eligibility

The Board of Governors voted to make it official

FARGO, ND – The Division One council put it forth earlier this week and now it’s official. NCAA voted to allow fall students to have an extra year of eligibility. As part of the move, the board bars schools from taking away or reducing scholarships if an athlete chooses to sit out over concerns of COVID-19. They also can not require student-athletes to waive their legal rights over the Coronavirus. Division One is committed to having fall championships in the spring but at the same time, the NCAA said in a release that they’re prioritizing winter and spring sports for student-athletes who didn’t get the chance to participate in last year’s championships. For that hopeful plan in the spring, it’s unclear if fans will be allowed in.