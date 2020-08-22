Schatz Returns To Red River Valley Speedway

World Of Outlaws Racer Donny Schatz returned to his home town to race in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, ND – Donny Schatz is the third winning-est driver in World of Outlaws history having been first across the finish line a whopping 298 times! The 10-time series champ returns to the track of his home town a day after finishing third at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, a place he’s won twelve times including last year’s race there. As for Red River Valley, Schatz is gunning for his second consecutive win there and sixth overall. He’s already the winning-est active driver at this track. If he beats the rest of the pack again, he’ll take home $10,000.