Crews work to repair water main break in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. — An area in West Fargo didn’t have water for part of Sunday as crews worked to repair a water main break on Fourth Avenue West.

Water was shut off for properties between Fourth and Fifth Avenue West between Sheyenne and First Street.

It was restored by 5 p.m.

Traffic was reduced in the area to allow crews room to work.