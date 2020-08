Skarperud Wins Bobcat Open Amateur

Shanley rising junior Jake Skarperud won the ND Bobcat Open in his first year playing in the tournament

FARGO, ND – Shanley High’s Jake Skarperud won the gross amateur competition by one stroke shooting seven under. He lead most of the way thanks to five birdies apiece in the first two rounds and four in the final one. The rising junior shot 68 in the first round, 71 in the second, and 70 in the third.