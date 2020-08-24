NDSU vs. Central Arkansas: How It All Came To Be

Game scheduled for Oct.3 in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — One week after North Dakota State football decided not to pursue a fall schedule, a game with Central Arkansas is on the books for October 3rd at the FargoDome.

NDSU previously had five practices before players were sent home on August 14th.

It’ll be the first meeting between both programs. Central Arkansas was the unnamed program expressing interest in playing. The Bears have made it to the FCS playoffs three of the last four years, Its part of a three-game series with the other two coming in 2023 in Fargo and 2025 in Conway.

With the scheduled contest, the Bison can go from 12 hours per week to a full 20 hours per week in practice time mandated by the NCAA.

Athletic Director Matt Larsen says the match-up creates more of a purpose to compete.

“If we’re moving forward with practicing over the course of the next month and probably at some point culminating in a green and gold game, well let’s play the real thing,” Larsen said. “Knowing that Central Arkansas was an opportunity, they were looking to fill out a full schedule. I reached back out to their A.D. And we were able to put this game together.

“Everybody can play this game. As I understand it, if you’re a freshman right now, you’ll be a freshman again next year,” Entz said. If you’re a red-shirt freshmen, you’ll be a sophomore. Your class will remain the same. It will not affect your eligibility. We anticipate every single one of our players to be evaluated over the course of the next 25 practices to make sure we have the very best players on the sideline come October 3rd.”

Central Arkansas will get $10,000 for playing. Larsen said NDSU is not actively pursuing a second opponent..