Four Early Runs Propel RedHawks Over League-Leading Winnipeg

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks took down the leaders of the American Association, the Winnipeg Goldeyes, 5-1, at Newman Outdoor Field Tuesday night.

The RedHawks started out with five straight hits bringing home two runs in the first. Greg Ward added a two-run homer in the fourth.

Both return to the field on Wednesday for a doubleheader starting at 6 P.M.