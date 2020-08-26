Minnesota Lynx game against L.A. Sparks postponed in protest of Jacob Blake shooting

The WNBA had three games scheduled for Wednesday night, including the Minnesota Lynx facing the L.A. Sparks in the Florida bubble, but the league postponed game in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

The league made the call after the NBA postponed its playoff games scheduled for Wednesday. The Milwaukee Bucks were scheduled to face the Orlando Magic in the afternoon, but the Bucks never took the court and opted to not play the game. Other teams followed suit before the NBA postponed the day’s games.

The Minnesota Timberwolves released a statement Wednesday night, supporting the players’ decision to not play.