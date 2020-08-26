Minnesota Lynx game against L.A. Sparks postponed in protest of Jacob Blake shooting

MINNEAPOLIS – (FOX 9) The WNBA had three games scheduled for Wednesday night, including the Minnesota Lynx facing the L.A. Sparks in the Florida bubble, but the league postponed game in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

The league made the call after the NBA postponed its playoff games scheduled for Wednesday. The Milwaukee Bucks were scheduled to face the Orlando Magic in the afternoon, but the Bucks never took the court and opted to not play the game. Other teams followed suit before the NBA postponed the day’s games.

The Minnesota Timberwolves released a statement Wednesday night, supporting the players’ decision to not play.

“Today we stand with the NBA community and all who fight for racial equality. We remain focused in our work to stand up against systematic racism and will continue to use our platform for social change,” the statement reads.

The Lynx, and other teams scheduled to play at IMG Academy Wednesday night, came out to the arena floor after the postponement became official and took knee in solidarity for Blake, who was shot seven times in the back by police earlier this week. Blake is now paralyzed from the waist down.

The Lynx released a statement after Cheryl Reeve, head coach and general manager, spoke with reporters following their game being postponed.

“The Minnesota Lynx fully support our players’ decision to postpone tonight’s games from being played. We as an organization condemn yet another senseless act committed by police, this time in Kenosha, WI against Jacob Blake, as well as every act of police brutality against black and brown communities. We stand with our players who are using their platforms to stand against racial injustices in our country and create meaningful change.”

