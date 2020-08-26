West Fargo man arrested on several charges Wednesday

WEST FARGO, N.D.–A West Fargo man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after shooting a BB gun at a vehicle.

Police say 39-year-old Levi Glaser shot three BB gun rounds into the back of an unoccupied vehicle on Morrison Street shortly after 2 p.m. Glaser did not know the owner of the vehicle.

Glaser was arrested for reckless endangerment, interference with officers, criminal mischief, discharge of a firearm within city limits and multiple drug charges.

The West Fargo Police Department has not released further information about the incident.