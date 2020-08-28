Sen. Smith believes funding the post office shouldn’t be a political fight

WASHINGTON – Minnesota Senator Tina Smith says funding issues with the Post Office should have been dealt with before this year.

The Democrat believes funding the agency is important because she says Minnesotans are not getting their prescriptions sent to them in time.

Last week the House approved giving $25 billion to the Post Office. The bill is unlikely to be taken up in the Senate.

In a House Oversight Committee hearing, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said the USPS would be fully operational on Election Day if it doesn’t get that funding.

“We should be able to come together across party lines to resolve this. The Post Office has never been a political issue. It is always been something that we all agree is important. Especially in small towns and rural areas where the Post Office is the very last source for getting mail and packages,” Smith said.

Earlier this week, Republican North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong claimed changes to get rid of sorting machines and blue boxes were made before DeJoy took office.

Smith says DeJoy directed those changes that have since been rescinded. She is concernedhis decisions are reducing the ability to get mail sent and delivered on time.

