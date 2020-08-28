VP Mike Pence rallies supporters on jobs & economy in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – One day after ending the Republican National Convention, Vice President Mike Pence makes his first appearance back on the campaign trail in Duluth.

Pence is hoping to gain the support of Minnesotans as the administration makes an effort to build a stronger economy.

Hundreds of supporters rallied together at the Clure Public Marine Terminal to solidify their backing of re-electing President Donald Trump.

While the main purpose of Vice President Pence’s visit is pushing for a second round at leading the country alongside President Trump, another big goal is on the agenda.

“We got a clear vision for our second term More jobs and better wages,” Pence said.

Thousands of Americans are still grappling with getting back into the workforce.

“I was laid off because of corona and I still am and I think it is important. I think we need to support people that want people back to work,” Trump supporter Wyatt Beckwith said.

Republican Minnesota Congressman Pete Stauber believes while many jobs have been lost as a result of the ongoing global pandemic, optimism is on the horizon under the leadership of the trump Administration.

“We will deal with it and we will deal with it as one nation. We will come out of it stronger, more prosperous, self-reliant, and resilient than ever before,” Stauber said.

About a half dozen mayors from Northern Minnesota cities also endorsed their support for the campaign as they wish for more jobs in industries such as mining.

“As greater mayors from Democratic cities on the iron range, we write today to formally endorse the re-election of Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence,” Virginia, Minnesota Mayor Larry Cuffe said.

Vice President Pence told the crowd the economy is gaining momentum after more than 50,000 jobs were produced in Minnesota in the midst of the pandemic

In the end he believes the vote from these supporters is the pathway to an economic recovery for this state is about jobs, jobs, jobs.

“As we work to bring this economy back, we all have a role to play. We also have a choice to make,” Pence said.