Redhawks Extend Winning Streak Behind Offensive Barrage

The Redhawks won their sixth consecutive game on Saturday evening taking down the Goldeyes

FARGO, ND – The Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks’ bats continued to stay white hot to the touch on Saturday evening as they defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes, 12-5. It’s their sixth win in a row. They go for the sweep tomorrow afternoon.