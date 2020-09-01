All Fargo Public Schools students to receive free meals

FARGO, N.D.–Fargo Public Schools will be providing all students free breakfast and lunch at the start of the 2020-21 school year.

The meals will be provided to students regardless of their income level or chosen learning model.

The United States Department of Agriculture is providing the funding for the meals. FPS says the free meals will be available through December 31 or until federal funding runs out.

Students will be required to continue using their lunch account number so FPS can track when students eat breakfast or lunch.

Additionally, families are encouraged to fill out forms for the Free & Reduced Meal Program for when the federally funded meals run out.