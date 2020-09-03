63-year-old stabbing victim airlifted to Fargo hospital

JAMESTOWN, N.D.–The Jamestown Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed at the Park Plaza Mall on Wednesday.

Police say a 63-year-old man was found with stab wounds to his abdomen at approximately 8:35 p.m.

The man was taken to Jamestown Regional Medical Center and then airlifted to a Fargo hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A person of interest was interviewed following the incident, but no arrests have been made.

The Jamestown Police Department is asking residents that live between the Park Plaza Mall and the South Casey’s General Store to be on the lookout for anything suspicious on their property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jamestown Police at 701-252-1000.