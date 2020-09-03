Mahnomen farmer survives combine tractor fall, shares story of recovery

MAHNOMEN, Minn. — Through these doors of Sanford Health’s physical therapy exercise room isn’t where Corey Horseth expected to end his summer.

“I remember a big white flash knocking the air out of my body out of my whole entire body and then just laying there and trying to catch my breath,” he said.

That was six weeks ago.

The Mahnomen farmer was cleaning his combine for wheat harvest.

“I climbed up top and got the hose caught on the air cleaner and was rearranging it, and I stepped back into the ladder and went 10 feet over backwards across my shoulders and back of my neck.”

As his son tried to help, Corey knew right away something wasn’t right.

“I asked him to put my feet down because I thought they were stuck in the ladder or something, and he told me they were down, and that’s when I knew it was not good,” he recalled.

Sanford Health Rehabilitation and Pain Management Specialist Dr. Kenny Chantasi explained, “His injuries did include a severe spinal cord injury and a fusion that’s been repaired, and when he was admitted, he really had no sensation below the belly button.”

Now, a month and a half later, Corey is taking it step by step and making great strides.

“I would say that his progress is rather quick,” said Chantasi. “It’s very surprising and very pleasing to see that.”

As he gets ready to head back home in a week, Corey can’t help but reflect on the time he spent with those who cared for him.

“You see the same nurses day after day. Everybody knows you and you know pretty much everyone on the level after a week or two. It’s pretty much the same person waking you up every morning and same nurse tucking you in every night and making sure everything is right.”

Those outside the hospital walls are showing their support the best they can amid the pandemic.

“The community and family has been phenomenal,” said Corey. “I have company everyday. A lot of times I have to go out in the parking lot because they only let two at a time up and so, we just go meet at the picnic table.”

Although he wasn’t rushing when he fell, his advice to any other farmer out there is to simply slow down and take caution because, “Just like that, your life changes.”

Corey will continue outpatient care once he returns home.

Doctors hope his legs will once again be fully functional in the future.