Man arrested after shoplifting at Fleet Farm

FARGO, N.D.–A man was arrested Thursday evening after he was caught shoplifting at Fleet Farm.

Fargo Police received a detailed description of the man from the complainant and were able to locate him on 37 Avenue S after he fled.

Police set up a perimeter and arrested 31-year-old Phillip Jerry Peltier without incident.

Peltier has been charged for refusal to halt, theft and two unrelated warrants.