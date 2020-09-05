Two Bison NFL Hopefuls Waived

FARGO, ND – Former Bison Football standouts Derek Tuszka and Ben Ellefson were waived by their NFL teams in the final roster cuts, which trim teams down to 53 players. Tuzska was taken in the seventh round by the Denver Broncos and signed to four year contract worth $3.37 million shortly after.

The Jacksonville Jaguars picked up Ellefson as an undrafted free agent right after the draft. Both have a chance to remain on their organization’s practice squad heading into the season, which was recently expanded from ten to twelve by the league.