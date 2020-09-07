Vikings Defense Welcoming Challenge of Aaron Roadgers and Green Bay Packers Week One

Packers beat the Vikings in both meetings last season

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — There was only team in the NFC North the Minnesota Vikings went winless against in 2019 and that was the Green Bay Packers, taking the chances of winning the division away.

Both sides kick it off in six days time to start each of their new campaigns..

What makes this match-up tough is two-time MVP, quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers holds the NFL record for, passer rating, interception percentage and touchdown to interception ratio.

For the past eight seasons, all-pro safety, Harrison Smith, has been no stranger to defending Rodgers and says even though there are very few ways to successfully stop him, it goes a long way if you can keep up with his tempo.

“When you’re talking about Aaron Rodgers, you’re talking about all the ability that he has and the plays he’s made,” Smith said. “The best way to defend, which is hard to defend, but that’s what our job is. You’re use to maybe extending plays and covering longer with him getting out of the pocket, stuff like that and creating.”

In both wins last season combined, Rodgers threw for 425 yards and 3 touchdowns with 718 total yards of offense.