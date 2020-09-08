Davies Volleyball Comes From A Set Down to Beat Shanley

Improve record to 6-2 on season

FARGO, N.D. — Shanley volleyball took the first set from the defending state champions, Davies, after a stellar serving performance from Hannah Hoedl and some key blocks at the net by Paige McAllister, Mariah Burd and Lander Friederichs.

The Eagles would come back from that first set loss to take the next three and the victory, 3-1.

Davies plays West Fargo on Thursday. Shanley is not back in action until next Tuesday.