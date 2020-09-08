Police Officers run into Darth Vader on patrol in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – Police Officers run into one of the galaxy’s most feared men.

Monday night the department posted this picture on Facebook saying “When you’re on patrol and find this guy walking down the street, you can’t not stop and talk to him. And this, ladies and gentlemen, is why we love PM Shift.”

The biggest question that comes to mind is why wasn’t Darth Vader arrested for his many alleged killings including Obi-Wan Kenobi? FPD did use the hashtags “would we even have jurisdiction if we had to arrest him?” and “he’s remarkably nice.”

Maybe Lord Vader was in town since Fargo does resemble the ice planet Hoth from Empire Strikes Back in the winter? Could he be starting construction on a base in North Dakota?