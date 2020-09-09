Olson Gears Up For LPGA’s Next Major This Weekend

ANA Inspiration Starts Thursday

FARGO, N.D. — Oxbow’s Amy Olson gears up for the LPGA’s second major of the season, the ANA Inspiration, starting Thursday in California.

Since the Tour’s restart in July, Olson has found some success. The former Bison has one top ten and one top-20 finish. In the last major, The Women’s Open at Royal Troon, lead after day one and ended up finishing in a tie for 45th. In her last start in Arkansas missed the cut remaining in 16th on the Race to CME Globe standings.

Olson has never missed the cut in three appearances at the ANA Inspiration. Her best result happened in 2018 shooting 11 under finishing in a tie for 9th. Her worst finish came the first time playing the course in 2015 when shooting 6 over par finishing in a tie for 67th.

Olson’s tees off at one Thursday afternoon alongside Marina Alex.