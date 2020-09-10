WATCH: President Trump holds news conference

President Donald J. Trump holds a news conference. Posted by Fox News on Thursday, September 10, 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump will hold a news conference.

The President is trying to move past revelations that he was determined to play down the threat of the coronavirus as he headed for a rally in battleground Michigan Thursday.

But the president was facing renewed pushback from local leaders worried that his rallies are growing in size and flouting public health guidelines intended to halt the spread of the virus.

This week, the state of Nevada became the first to scuttle Trump’s plans for rallies initially set for Las Vegas and Reno. Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has also raised alarms about Thursday’s event.

