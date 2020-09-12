Mayville State Football Falls In Opener

The Comets dropped their second consecutive game to the Waldorf Warriors

MAYVILLE, ND – The Mayville State University Football team opened the 2020 season with a home loss against Waldorf Warriors by a final score of 40-50. The Comets drop to 0-1 on the season in a hard-fought battle.

Waldorf started the scoring early in the first quarter with a 51-yard touchdown drive to take a 7-0 lead. After a second consecutive three-and-out by the Mayville State offense, the Warriors would punch it in the endzone to jump out to a 0-14 advantage.

The Comets would fight back and score the first touchdown of 2020, on a 39-yard pass touchdown from Creighton Pfau to Maalik Flowers to cut the lead in half. With 3:42 left in the second quarter, Max Cooper drilled a 27-yard field goal to cut the lead to 10-14. Waldorf would march down the field and score a touchdown with 48 seconds left in the half and take a 10-21 advantage into the intermission.

Mayville State would start the second half quick with a 60-yard passing touchdown from Pfau to Elijah Roundtree . The extra point was unsuccessful, and the score was 16-21 early in the third quarter. Waldorf would answer back with 5:21 left in the third quarter on an 11-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead back to double-digits.

MSU would continue to answer the Warriors touchdown with a Max Cooper 2-yard touchdown reception to cut the lead back to five with 52 seconds left in the third quarter. On the first play of the next possession, the Warriors would cough up the football and give the Comets excellent field position deep into Waldorf territory.

The Comets would take advantage of the turnover and turn that into three points on a 27-yard field goal to cut the lead to two. The Warriors create a turnover deep in MSU territory and convert that to a five-yard rushing touchdown to extend the lead back to nine with 11:16 left in the game.

Elijah Roundtree would score his second touchdown of the day from 79-yard reception. Waldorf would score back-to-back touchdowns late in the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 50-33. Cole Dukart would score a touchdown late to make the final score 50-40.

The Comets offense would finish the game with 418 yards of offense with 20 first downs, and 6.33 yards per play. MSU also tallied 23:39 time of possession, 4-of-13 on third-down conversions, and 1-for-1 on fourth down. The Comet defense forced three turnovers in the game with three sacks for 12 yards.

Pfau finished the game with 356 yards passing with five touchdowns on 19 completions. Sirr Daye led the rushing attack with 67 yards rushing on 14 attempts. Elijah Roundtree recorded seven receptions for 213 yards and two touchdowns. Flowers, Cooper, and Dukart each tallied a receiving touchdown in the loss.

Austin DeLaroque finished with a team-high 15 tackles. Josiah Walker forced two fumbles, 0.5 sacks, 3.0 tackles for loss, and 14 total tackles. Brian Redmond tallied three solo tackles, eight assists, and a 0.5 tackle for loss. Travyen Brownlee was the last Comet in double figures in tackles with ten, he also recorded one interception.

The Comets are on the road next week at Dickinson State University. Kick-off is scheduled for 3:00 PM CST against the Blue Hawks.

Courtesy: Mayville Athletics