Elementary School staff member tests positive for COVID-19 leading to Principal being quarantined

WEST FARGO, ND — West Fargo Public Schools let parents and staff from Aurora Elementary that a staff member test positive for COVID-19.

The letter went out on Saturday, September 12.

It stated: West Fargo Public Schools was informed of a positive COVID-19 case in a staff member at Aurora Elementary School. After working with contact tracers from Fargo Cass Public Health and the ND Department of Health, two close contacts (both of whom are other staff members) have been identified.

The notice said one of these staff members is Principal Lynn Bormann.

While she will be working remotely and still available to Aurora families and staff during her quarantine period, WFPS will have an administrator from another school in the district onsite each day to handle the day-to-day operations.

In addition to this staff adjustment, we will be working with our custodial team to ensure the deep cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitization of areas the infected individual may have frequented.

At this time, Aurora Elementary is the only school with a principal out related to COVID-19.