Shanley Volleyball’s Hoedl Takes Home Play of the Week Win

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week goes to Shanley Volleyball’s Hannah Hoedl.

Hoedl took home 70 percent of the votes. The Deacons Libero served 10 points in a row to win the first set against Davies in a Tuesday night match-up.

Congrats to Hoedl and the Deacons for taking home the win.