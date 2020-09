ND HS Volleyball Roundup: Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, Sheyenne Win in Straight Sets

Warbirds beat Oak Grove; Sheyenne beat Davies

FARGO, N.D. — It was a packed Tuesday night of high school volleyball action.

Wydmere-Lidgerwood rallied from a deficit in set number one to beat Oak Grove in straight sets.

Sheyenne improved to 6-4 on the season taking down the defending state champions, Davies, also in straight sets.