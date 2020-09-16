Division One Council Lays Out Spring Season; FCS Playoffs

Playoffs run from April 18-May 15

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division One Council announced that the FCS Playoffs will be conducted from April 18 through May 15 with 16 teams instead of 24.

Eight conference games can be played over 13 weeks. Conferences can start and end their seasons at their own discretion. Conference championships can be added.

The final championship and spring season framework has to be approved by the board of governors next week..

You can read the other changes laid out here.