Flom Native, NCE-UH Standout, Lien Commits to South Dakota State

Averaged 24 points, 11 rebounds per game his junior season

FARGO, N.D. — From small town to division one. That’s the road, Flom’s Minnesota native, Broden Lien is on committing to South Dakota State for basketball.

After a junior season with the Titans, averaging a double-double 24 points and 11 rebounds, Lien is spending his senior season playing for prep basketball academy, Andrews Osborne ISA in Ohio.

Its the mentality he’s developed that’s given him these opportunities to succeed.

“I’m not just another small town kid here who is just going to probably community college or something,” Lien said. “I want to be more than that and I guess that’s what strives me to be better, work towards it and then I just went through it, I just wanted to represent my community because my town is very small. Where I come from is very small and I want to represent them. Let people know where we’re at.”

Lien also had offers from North Dakota and South Dakota.